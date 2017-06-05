Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.80 Million Stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

The firm owned 58,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has risen 11.92% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Therefore 18% are positive.

02/09/2017 – Southern Copper Corporation was downgraded to “underweight” by analysts at Barclays.

12/13/2016 – Southern Copper Corporation was downgraded to ” by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

03/23/2016 – Southern Copper Corporation was downgraded to “market perform” by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”.

12/07/2016 – Southern Copper Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at Credit Suisse.

Southern Copper Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at FBR Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 16, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 18.

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

06/09/2016 – Goldman Sachs began new coverage on Southern Copper Corporation giving the company a “neutral” rating. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on July, 25.

09/29/2015 – Southern Copper Corporation had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.16.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 258,274 shares to 4,531 valued at $282,000 in 2016Q4. It also reduced Intrexon Corp (Put) (NYSE:XON) stake by 77,200 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,421 activity. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.95% invested in the company for 37,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2016 Q4. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.91% in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 14,972 shares. Next Financial Inc holds 0% or 1,627 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) for 2,064 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 15,185 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt reported 827,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winfield Assocs Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.65. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit. Southern Copper Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/04/southern-copper-corp-scco-stake-increased-by-kbc-group-nv-updated.html. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? 18,608 are owned by Lpl Finance Lc. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. Axiom Lc De reported 1.39M shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO). Waverton Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 13,989 shares.

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. 30,000 are held by Nationwide Fund Advsr. The stock declined 1.00% or $0.35 reaching $34.61 per share. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper Corp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About 24,208 shares traded.