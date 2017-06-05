Nats hold on for 11-10 win over A’s

Nats reliever Shawn Kelley gave up a ninth-inning grand slam and still walked away with the save. Murphy blooped a single to left with two outs when Pinder appeared to lose the ball in the sun. “That’s kind of what I told myself and what Wieters came out and said”.

The Athletics tied it at 3 on Davis’ drive in the seventh, but the Nationals went ahead to stay in the eighth. Koda Glover had gotten the last out of the eighth inning, and Baker chose to let him start the ninth despite the cushion.

“Baseball’s a insane sport, so things like that happen and at the end of the day it’s still a win”, Zimmerman said. “Things like that happen, but at the end of the day it’s still a win”.

The A’s scored a run in the bottom of the third when Alonso walked, moved to third on Healy’s double and scored on Stephen Vogt’s RBI ground ball that third baseman Stephen Drew booted.

Madson (L, 1-4, 2.82 ERA) was unable to escape the frame, allowing Turner and Harper to reach before Ryan Zimmerman bolstered his MVP resume smoking a 3-1 changeup just inside the same foul pole in left for a three-run jack (16).

Even though Oakland put on an offensive show on Saturday, the Nationals are in much better form lately, and Roark has given up just one run in his last two starts covering 14 innings of work. Daniel Murphy’s two-run single then made it 11-4, but Glover still took the mound for the bottom of the ninth. Harper served his three-game suspension, sitting out of the finale of the Washington Nationals’ three-game set in San Francisco and each of the first two games in Oakland after his altercation with Giants’ reliever Hunter Strickland earlier in the week. Harper went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and three walks, including one intentional, and scored twice.

Another Oakland rally forced Roark (W, 6-2, 3.95 ERA), who lasted 7-2/3 innings giving up four runs, from the contest.

If it wasn’t for the three-run homer, Mengden would have allowed just one earned run in his 4 2/3 innings on the hill, the product of a double, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to center in the second. He finished his afternoon’s work having struck out six and walked three.

“With this lineup – that team – if you put guys on base, give guys free passes, then they’re going to do some damage.”

“You look at the numbers and that’s usually a tough position to crack the All-Star game, with as many good hitters at that position but he’s a plus defender on top of it and he continues to hit homers and big homers”, Melvin said.

“He has an idea”, Baker explained, “and it starts with an idea and an idea turns into a reality, and he uses the whole field, I think that’s the key, and he’s good against left and right and he thinks he can hit and that’s the other part of it, you have to be very confident in your ability but he’s very humble about it at the same time”.

Tanner Roark, who had surrendered the game-tying homer to Khris Davis in the seventh but maintained a low pitch count, was given a chance to pitch the eighth but was pulled after allowing a two-out RBI double to Chad Pinder that trimmed the lead to 6-4. He was a late addition to the lineup with Mark Canha scratched because of illness. The four hits and two home runs were career highs for Healy, who has 11 homers this season. OF Jayson Werth got the day off after fouling a ball off his toe on Saturday. I think he missed three or four days then. Baker said team doctors still don’t believe Heisey will need surgery. X-rays were negative but he was on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Werth left the game after he hit a single.