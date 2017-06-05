Navy Parachutist Killed During Fleet Week Demonstration

An investigation is underway into the parachute accident that killed U.S. Navy Seal Remington Peters on Sunday in New Jersey.

Both U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members were participating in the event, which included a U.S. Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs.

The parachutist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. The Navy said the parachutist was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 1:10 p.m.

The US Navy said Monday the weekend death of a member of its skydiving team was due to “an equipment malfunction, though the specific nature and cause is now unknown”.

The Navy SEAL was taken to the hospital where he died.

The parachutist was a member of the San Diego, California-based parachute demonstration team The Leap Frogs.

Multiple agencies have responded to a “parachute incident” at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City, where reports indicate a person may be injured. We didn’t see him exit the same helicopter and apparently the chute did not deploy’.

CBS reported that the yellow parachute had somehow separated from the Seal and landed in a auto park a few blocks away.

“He was an angel on earth and a role model who will be “painfully missed”, his family said in a statement released by the U.S. Navy”. “It’s awful; very disturbing; very sad”, Bjoern Kils said.

Crowds had gathered at the park to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as well as the Fleet Week festivities. He was a Navy SEAL and a member of the Leap Frogs, a team made up of SEALs and volunteers from other special Navy units that performs aerial stunts across the country.