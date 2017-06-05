NBA Finals 2017 Game 2: Cavaliers vs

Kevin Durant led the Dubs to a 113-91 victory with his 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Durant, seeking his first NBA crown after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State, became only the third player in NBA history to score 25 points in his first seven NBA Finals appearances, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

The game marked the return of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was sidelined earlier in April by persistent back pain following several surgeries.

“I’m just seeing a lot of bodies”, Irving said. “So we’re just trying to stay in the moment”. “We know, trust me, we know”. And you got to expect them to play, obviously, better at home. “So we got to just keep going, keep our foot on the gas and keep getting better every day”.

“They’re a different team”, James said following a 132-113 loss in Game 2 on Sunday night that put Cleveland in an 0-2 hole. Durant was still in Oklahoma City last season, and not yet a part of the Warriors.

LeBron James finished with a triple-double of his own, scoring 29 points, to go with his 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. After Curry and Durant combined for 66 points in Game 1, they poured in another 65 in Game 2, while Thompson – who came into this game shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three in these playoffs – added 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

If Durant outperforms James, the Warriors cruise to the top. (Video courtesy of ESPN) Thompson spent the night matched up at various times against LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith and thrived in all of those situations. “The game is too fresh”.

“We get a chance to go home now to our crowd where we play well. But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots”, Durant said.

Game 2 is a must-win for the Cavs. The four-time MVP’s triple-double tied Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth career Finals triple-double.

They have to do it quickly or Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split.

A healthy Curry followed up a 28-point Game 1 with his first postseason triple-double on Sunday with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers laid an egg in the second half, and will need to make adjustments heading into game two.

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. Through two games of the 2017 Finals, the occasionally volatile Green has kept his composure so f. He’s one of the greatest to play this game. “Got a really nice reception from our fans and our players”.