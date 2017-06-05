NBA Finals 2017 Game 2

Those highlights fill up the montages and scrapbooks, rightfully revered in Cleveland from now until eternity.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (63-33 SU, 44-48-4 ATS, 56-39-1 O/U): Cleveland imported talent during the regular season in an effort to get James the help he desired but point guard Deron Williams, shooting guard Kyle Korver and power forward Derrick Williams combined to go scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting off the bench in Game 1.

Thompson’s blunt self-assessment was borne primarily of feeling the Cavs weren’t entirely ready for the speed of a game against the Warriors nor the intensity. Everyone knows the Cavs’ focus will be squarely on stopping Durant when he has the ball in his hands in Game 2.

With his big output in Game 1, Durant joined Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to score at least 25 points in each of his first six Finals games.

To be fair, playing the Warriors is a slew of pick-your-poison decisions. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself this year. So we know the gravity he pulls when he’s out there, and his movement off of the ball is one of the main reasons why we’re a good team. It was not a problem, until it cost them a championship.

The Warriors had their way in Game 1, winning handily 113-91, and exposed a lot of weaknesses for the Cavaliers. Durant finished with 38 points on the evening in his first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.

“I want to annihilate them (the Cavs)”, said Green earlier in the playoffs. It makes sense for the Cavaliers to push the ball when they create turnovers or off Warriors misses, but if nothing is there they need to pull out and slow it down. He spliced video to show the Warriors, Curry in particular, how easy it could be to decrease turnovers and how damaging they could be.

The Cavaliers admitted that Golden State’s defense – aggressive and using their athleticism and length – made them indecisive at points. “You have to bring a physicality to the game, one through five”, coach Tyronn Lue said. “A high-IQ guy, fits right into the mold of what we do here”. Then they lost the first game of the Finals to the 76ers.

“We can play better”. Are they not the defending champions, not the other guys? “We want that. So we have to be dialed in”.

Plenty of things emerged from Game 1 that should leave the Cavaliers concerned heading into Game 2. In the past three years, they had never committed fewer than seven turnovers.

When J.R. Smith was asked if the Cavs would “dirty-up the game”, he referenced Draymond Green’s suspension in last season’s Finals.

Cleveland became the first team in National Basketball Association history to fail to record a steal on the defensive end in a Finals game. Rather, they think they beat themselves mostly.

The concept is simple, but often ignored by Warriors players. The Cavaliers won their first NBA Championship, with Lue becoming the second rookie coach in consecutive seasons to win it all, the third person to become champion as a mid-season replacement coach (after Paul Westhead in 1979-80 and Pat Riley in 1981-82, also in his rookie coaching season), and the 14th person to win an NBA championship as a head coach and player. As they have developed into a juggernaut, they have bought into the notion of how entertaining they are to watch. Just play as hard as you can and follow the game plan, have your mind in it. “It’s what we talk about”. He’s an efficient basketball player, a high-IQ guy, fits right into the mold of what we do here. “We’ve still got a long way to go to win this series“. Sometimes, the home run is there. Hey, you try anything after you get defended to death.

One of the last things that Jordan had over James was the postseason scoring record, and James passed him against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.