NBA Finals 2017: Warriors’ Steve Kerr will coach Game 2 against Cavaliers

Tip-off is scheduled for at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And if anyone is capable of creating the kind of magic necessary to engineer a victory against the heavily-favored Warriors, it’s James, who last failed to win a road game in a playoff series when the Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic in six games in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.

And easy isn’t supposed to happen, especially not at the rim in the NBA Finals.

Featuring two dominant teams – the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers posted a previously unheard-of 24-1 playoff record entering the Finals – this year’s event could be a battle of epic proportions, or a complete blowout because the Warriors are just that good.

It all starts with Tristan Thompson for Cleveland who managed no points and just three rebounds in 22 minutes in Game One.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”.

“We were much more physical than we were in game one”. They’re a on a roll right now. We know LeBron and Kyrie are going to have the ball in their hands, but they have to run their stuff which moves the ball, shifts the defense, and then gets the ball into their hands at some point and then they can make plays for their teammates. They went a flawless 12-0 against their three opponents, Portland, Utah, and San Antonio. I coached every game in the regular season, didn’t always feel great, but I was able to do it.

That’s the plan for the defending champions Sunday night and will be key if they want to even the best-of-seven series and look respectable after the Warriors whipped them 113-91 Thursday night. Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers broke a record of their own… by becoming the first team in NBA Finals history to fail to record a single steal in a game. He hasn’t been on the sidelines since April 19. But we’ve still got to play. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

Not that they’re discussing it.

“Awesome. I’m so excited for him”, guard Klay Thompson said.

Past year he kept close tabs on Steph Curry on screens but he was helped by the Warriors star carrying a knock.

Cleveland shot 11 for 31 from long range and the Warriors 12 of 33.

Are you part of the camp that says it’s more conducive for Cleveland to slow things down?

Well, not forget about it but it seems like LeBron James’s energy is better spent than on guarding a player like Kevin Durant who is going to score anyway. On Sunday, King James will try to make it 30. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the three-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defence”, James said.