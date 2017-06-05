NBA Finals Cavs try to adjust on both ends after drubbing

Kevin Durant’s game-high 38 points in Game 1 was largely aided by the many uncontested dunks he was able to get early in the first half, rocking the rim continuously getting through the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matador defense. Golden State has won 106 consecutive games when shooting better than 50 percent, a streak going back to November 2014.

Midseason acquisitions Kyle Korver and Deron Williams have failed to make their anticipated impact, with Williams being held scoreless through two games while Korver followed up a zero-point opener with eight points but has been a liability defensively. “If we’re not turning the ball over, not giving teams touchdown lay-ups and stuff like that, we’re tough to beat”.

“That’s what everyone wants to see, some of the best players in the world go against each other”, Klay Thompson said. “But it’s something I did take notice after the game”. Even with LeBron James putting up good performances, the Cavaliers didn’t show they can match the pace of Golden State’s offense in Game 1.

Sidelined for nearly six weeks because of lingering complications from back surgery, Kerr returned to the bench for Game 2 of the National Basketball Association final on Sunday night and didn’t think he’d need to give some impassioned speech to his players before he was back.

For all the ways the Warriors have made history over three seasons, limiting turnovers has not been close to one of them.

“That’s really what it comes down to – he’s healthy”, Warriors reserve guard Shaun Livingston said. They had good looks, but they missed a lot of layups. “That’s something we have to limit going forward, especially when it’s an eight-point game”. The over/under total for the game is listed at 220.5 points.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland at Golden State, 7 p.m. Are there ways to grab control of Game 2? That pushed his teammate Stephen Curry up to plus-260 for the award from plus-180 despite a stellar game 1 of his own. – Covers Expert Steve Merril. Keep in mind that in regular season play James is ahead of Jordan in minutes played, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

“His length and versatility really helped out….he can play any of the other four positions”, said Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown, even joking that Durant could not play center because the Warriors already had so many. Numerous blowouts throughout the playoffs have allowed the public to beat up on the books, but game 1 wasn’t one of them. So no matter who it was in front of us, and it just happens to be Cleveland, yes, I want to win just as bad as if it was anybody else’. We understand how good those guys are over there.

It took five years for Golden State forward Kevin Durant to make his way back to the NBA Finals.

As if Durant’s rampage wasn’t enough, Steph Curry joined the fray and punctured the Cavs’ defense with 28 points and 10 assists. They’ll likely have an entirely different one for Game 2, potentially involving a lot more pick-and-roll. But man, did the Cavs get their butts handed to them in Game 1.

