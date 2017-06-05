NBA Finals Game 2: Warriors beat Cavaliers 132-113, lead 2-0

Golden State coach Steve Kerr shook off a long-term back ailment to return to the bench and help his Warriors win a record 14th straight post-season contest with a 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

“Our defensive effort allowed us to work through that struggle on the offensive end and keep a lead and just build the flow up”, Curry said during an ESPN interview.

“It’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”. “As the game went on we got more comfortable, shots started to fall and the ball was hopping, and that’s the formula for us to be successful against this Cavs team”.

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning game two Sunday before the series shifts to Cleveland for two games next week.

Let’s clear up a misconception: Golden State’s biggest undoing on the way to blowing that 3-1 lead in last season’s NBA Finals was not Draymond Green’s Game 5 suspension for connecting with LeBron James’ midsection. “And I had a natural reaction”, Green said of the play with James past year that earned the flagrant foul. “And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2“. “It motivates us to win for him”, said Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who hit 22 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland, after finishing second-to-last in the National Basketball Association in defense after the all-star Break, made mistakes a junior-varsity team would defensively in Game 1, allowing multiple uncontested dunks for Durant and often looking hopelessly lost at that end of the floor. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence. “People see so much unselfishness, they see the beauty in the pass”, Andre Iguodala said.

While the Cavs players and coaches said all the right things after the game – “We didn’t play our game”, “We just need to play better” etc., the fact is that the Warriors didn’t play their best game either, but won by 20. “He’s grown and stepped up and been a better player off the ball, not turning his back on the ball”.

Durant and Curry had 15 points apiece for the Warriors in the half. “But we have to take away the easy baskets”. He needs to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and getting his teammates involved. “We have to defend, try to make it tough, knowing they have great scorers”.

Said Shaun Livingston, “It’s good to have him back. I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him and we text and talk”, Lue said.

“Just make them feel us. If we do that and eliminate the turnovers, it will be a different Game 2“. Some of our lack of communication led to mistakes and led to buckets.

“You got to really get out here and get a chance to do it first hand. We’ll be ready for the challenge”.

Cavaliers reserve Richard Jefferson compares it to a boxing bout, with the Cavs rising from a knockdown. “Going to be punch, counterpunch”. In particular, they couldn’t get Steph Curry to switch onto either Lebron or Kyrie Irving.

Out of concern that the schedule was leading to more injuries, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the players union this year agreed to add a week to next year’s schedule while keeping the season at the same number of games.