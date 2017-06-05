NBA Finals, Game Two, Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State is up by double digits again, 83-73 after the first 3 minutes of the third quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”. LeBron James was first to it, with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. Golden State has won 106 consecutive games when shooting better than 50 percent, a streak going back to November 2014.

The amusing thing (perhaps not for the Cavs) is that it’s hard to say who led the way for Golden State on Sunday night.

James has 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds already.

With the addition this season of another potent scorer alongside Stephen Curry in Kevin Durant has made Thompson’s offensive production a little less important than it has been in past years. Curry didn’t score in the second quarter, however. Well, the Warriors helped out with 13 turnovers, or 22.4 percent of their first-half possessions.

Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games at San Antonio with a bruised right heel and contributed eight points and six rebounds. “We turned the ball over too much in the first half”. Perhaps more playing time for veterans Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye could inject the scoring punch needed for the Cavaliers to contend with the army of sharpshooters on Golden State.

Talk of the Warriors’ possibilities only heightened in ESPN’s circle of influence (which is shrinking along with its job force but still sizable) after the Warriors blasted the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night, storming to a 113-91 victory in Game 1 of the Finals with almost total dominance of the paint, the arc and all the real estate in between.

LeBron James has 10 points and five assists to lead Cleveland.

“He did a good job of going out there and continuing to take hits past year”, Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala said. James needs all the room to attack this defense that he can get and he needs as many shooting targets for his passes in post-ups and drive-and-kick scenarios as possible. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face.

The only thing that was good for the Cavs about Game 1 was they had to play it in order to get to Game 2.

Kevin Love started 4 for 4 for the Cavs, but was briefly shaken up and seemed to be favoring his left side. “Most of the time it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”. We did run a lot of the pick-and-roll in Game 1.

In Thursday’s opener, Thompson finished well below his playoff average of 8.9 boards per game.

– Assertive and aggressive -Cleveland’s renewed focus on stopping Durant should open opportunities for Curry and Klay Thompson.

The win gives Golden State a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but doesn’t mean it’s over. Well the Lakers stormed through the first three rounds of the playoffs like the Warriors did this season, going a ideal 12-0.

Some tug chugging could happen tonight in Game 2.

But there’s no denying that Thompson has been off throughout this playoff run.

This is the 41st playoff series for James. That was fine, but National Basketball Association fans deserve at least a little excitement. The ball flew out of bounds, one of four turnovers Curry committed in the season’s conclusive game. Only Tim Duncan (63) and Robert Horry (61) have more. Ten other Warriors combined for 57 points. Hubie Brown also was honored as a co-recipient.

Game 1 was such an across-the-board wipeout that even if the Cavs could manage to lose with honor in Game 2, it could still be considered progress. I did that, and feeling well enough to coach. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys. Sitting alongside teammate Kevin Durant, Green was posed a question about how he has been able to restrain himself after last year’s pivotal suspension against the Cavs. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching. “He’s grown and stepped up and been a better player off the ball, not turning his back on the ball. It’s just us focusing that much more on the game plan and knowing how we have to play”.

“At times, yeah, there’s a lot of noteworthy people that show up, especially this time of year to the Finals games”, Curry said.

Kerr praised the job done by Brown, who was 11-0 in his absence as the Warriors became the first team in National Basketball Association history to start the playoffs 13-0.

“You act like I’m just this troubled guy who’s been in a bunch of trouble and can’t control myself”, Green said.

“He’s a great player”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.