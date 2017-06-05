NBA Finals: Kevin Durant pulls off some and-1 wizardry for Warriors

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it’s good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”, said Kerr, who last coached in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against Portland.

In the previous two NBA Finals, there was no question that James was the best player on the court.

“I wouldn’t be in this if I was thinking just one game”.

The Warriors have gone out of their way to take Irving out of Games 1 and 2, limiting him to 43 points on a combined 18-for-45 shooting.

Curry, too, posted a triple-double – his first in the post-season – recording 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

Thompson’s lack of production has been particularly glaring considering how big a role he played the past two seasons, averaging a double-double in the Finals each of those years. At the end of the day the home team has won the first two games, which isn’t all that surprising.

“Much more physical today than we were in Game One. We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well, also”.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

Lue said Irving is using a lot of energy on the defensive end, chasing Curry or Thompson. “There is a lot of work for us left to do. We have to do a better job of being on bodies and bringing the contact”.

The Cavaliers at times played better defensively around the rim in Game 2 than in Game 1. They went to a smaller lineup that contributed to Golden State committing 20 turnovers a game after tying a Finals record with four.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball. When defenses tighten and you need one guy to go get you one bucket, Irving is among the best players in the National Basketball Association. But late in the second quarter, he seemed to find himself.

Cleveland will try to disrupt 3-point sharpshooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and deny slam dunks to Durant, who seeks his first title after moving from Oklahoma City last July.

The Cavs reached some of the goals they had for this game. “It’s not that simple, especially when you’re going against such a well-oiled machine in Golden State”. “So guys have to be reminded – I have to be reminded – that against this team, you have to go balls out”.

LeBron James scored 29 points, had 14 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

Golden State is up by double digits again, 83-73 after the first 3 minutes of the third quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.