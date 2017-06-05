NBA Finals roundup: Warriors overcome turnovers to take control of series

Sunday night the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 but the highlight of Game 2 came in the 3rd quarter as Steph went mano a mano with LeBron in the paint.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose return to the bench in Game 2 was the story of the night, had some fun with me when I asked if he had a plan to combat James in Cleveland.

But this time the Warriors’ two MVPs had help from Klay Thompson (22 points) and Draymond Green (12 points, six rebounds and six assists), who both struggled to find their outside shooting touch in Game 1. Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Against any other team that kind of first half would have ended most games, but not when youre playing the Warriors.

Cleveland host the next two games in the series, looking to stop the Warriors from claiming the title on the back of a fourth successive series sweep after previous wins over Portland, Utah and San Antonio. He’s one of the greatest to play this game.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

And it was James who led last year’s Cavs’ comeback, willing his team to find the strength and toughness to prevail in a seven-game slugfest.

In basketball parlance, that would be 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals, one blocked shot and four turnovers. Curry led the way, finishing with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and making all 14 of his free throw attempts.

Heading into Game 2, Thompson was mired in an extended playoff shooting slump.

The Cavs are never to be counted out and they are going home, but they are going to have to find another level if they want to make this one a series. So they won two games.

“We’ve got to be better as far as not relaxing, not falling asleep, the 50/50 balls, we got to get to those”. “There’s an eight on the stat sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland, because the points that I gave up off turnovers in their building will electrify the crowd and their team and the things that we have to eliminate”, Curry said. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. We had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually, and we played with great energy.

Kyrie Irving shot just 8 of 23 from the field in the Cavs’ Game 2 loss Sunday.

Kevin Durant promised the Warriors could play better after their Game 1 blowout victory. We love his presence.

“There’s an old saying, ‘You don’t miss the water ’til the well runs dry, ‘” the 80-year-old Attles said after receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I was jumping off the bench just like everyone else”, Shaun Livingston added.

Kerr says he’s in it for the long haul, and now it remains to be seen if the Cavaliers will be, too, after twin blowouts have left them searching for solutions they may not find. “If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”.