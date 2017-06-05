NBA Finals: Steph Curry takes a quick nap during Game 2

“I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him and we text and talk”.

Curry had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

They picked up the pace, as coach Tyronn Lue wanted his Cavs to do. He had 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists.

In Game 2 the Cavs made the Warriors earn their points. Indeed, in the 14 finals games they’ve played in the past three seasons, the Dubs have reached triple digits on nine occasions.

There are no changes to the starting lineups from Game 1 for either team, which is not a surprise. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”.

One reporter was forced to defend himself after asking an obvious question about the Cavs’ need to win their next two games of the series back in Cleveland.

“We’re never anxious about him and his shooting or anything and spotlight that’s on that”, Stephen Curry said.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Golden State committed just four turnovers in the romp and pulled away easily despite All-Stars Green (3-of-12) and Klay Thompson (3-of-16, 0-of-5 from 3-point range) enduring tough shooting nights in the opener.

Curry also had 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Golden State, which remains unbeaten in the post-season after 14 games, an National Basketball Association record start.

At the end of the third quarter, Golden State was leading 102-88.

Less than two hours before the scheduled tip-off, Kerr said he felt healthy enough to return to the sidelines after suffering nausea and migraines from complications following 2015 back surgery.

The Warriors have a chance to take a commanding lead on Wednesday by going up 3-0. “It was 2-0 past year, we lost”. After enjoying the block for a second or two, he dribbled into the frontcourt, whizzed right by LeBron James with a crossover and then floated in a bank shot over a helpless Love.

According to oddsmakers at BetDSI, the Warriors are the favorite at home tonight, as they are getting odds of -8.5 points against the Cavaliers. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys.

There was a lot of positive reaction to the news of Kerr’s return.

Kerr had been steadily doing more in recent weeks, including running practices, watching film and being in coaching meetings, but he had remained out of the limelight for most the six weeks, allowing lead assistant Mike Brown to remain the team’s interim head coach, deal with interviews and coach in the games.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.