NC slayings suspect arrested in Los Angeles

A man deputies say killed his wife and father in their Wilson County home early Friday has been captured in California, officials say.

This undated photo provided by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Allen Joyner, who was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, in California on a murder charge. Officers found the two adults on the floor and a toddler alone in a bedroom.

Law enforcement officials have arrested a Wilson County man accused of slaying his wife and father in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Allen Joyner, 38, left the dead bodies – along with his unharmed toddler locked in a room – in the family’s Evansdale Road home and caught a flight to Los Angeles, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller advised that Mr. Dennis Joyner did not show up for work on that day which was unusual of him”, deputies said. Deputies seized Joyner’s auto at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport after he boarded a flight for Los Angeles.

The child’s grandfather, 63-year-old Dennis Joyner, was also found dead. The surviving toddler’s name, age and gender weren’t released.

Deputies said Michael Joyner was the husband of Michelle Joyner and the son of Dennis Ray Joyner.

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked tiresomely throughout the night to identify and locate the suspect”, Sheriff Calvin Woodard Jr. said in a Sunday statement. Deputies said the murders appeared to have happened sometime Friday morning.

Crime scene tape encircled the home and a sheriff’s deputy was parked along the shoulder to secure the scene Saturday evening, almost 24 hours after the deaths were discovered. Authorities found his vehicle at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and think he hopped a flight to Los Angeles, California.