NDTV Statement On CBI Raids Today

The CBI on Monday raided NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s residence in Delhi over an alleged bank loan default, which the national news network said was part of the probe agency’s “concerted harassment” to muzzle free speech.

Searches are being conducted at the residence of the Roys at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi, sources told The Hindu adding that four locations were under the scanner.

The CBI had last week registered a case into alleged irregularities in a 2008 loan that the holding company took from ICICI Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday searched the office and homes of NDTV news channel promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika in connection with a bank fraud, an agency official said.

“NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies”.

The notice was also served to promoters Roy, wife Radhika and senior executive KVL Narayan Rao stated that NDTV had violated RBI provisions on funds transfer.

On Twitter, NDTV Managing Editor Sreenivsan Jain said: “Message is clear: any independent voices in media will be bullied and shut down. We won’t be intimidated”.

However, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said there was no “witch-hunt” as alleged by the channel. “This government does not believe in interfering”.

Earlier this year, in March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected NDTV’s application to compound from the Rs 2,030 crore notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).