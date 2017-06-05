Nervous times for May as Labour eats away at lead

The comments from Defence Minister Michael Fallon to a newspaper, which May sought to play down, looked like the latest mixed message from the ruling Conservatives who have seen their popular support fall ahead of the June 8 election. Hotel stays for party workers helping with Mr Mackinlay’s campaign were paid for by the national party, rather than by his own restricted budget for local expenses.

“What has impressed me – and there is a real similarity between what he has done and what I did – is he has taken on the establishment of the Labour party, he has gone to the grassroots and he has tried to transform that party … and that is exactly what I am trying to do”, said Sanders.

Britain is about to go to polls on June 8th this year and eyes are fixed on what choice people will make.

Should the party judge that she squandered a golden opportunity to win a landslide election victory, May must expect the long knives of her opponents to be drawn for her removal.

“A whole series of things which were created to ensure this is an economically successful policy”.

“The difference in the polls in this election is easy to understand – it is nearly wholly to do with how pollsters treat turnout”, YouGov pollster Anthony Wells said in a blog post.”Generally speaking, the polls that continue to show a large Conservative lead are those who are basing their turnout models on the pattern of turnout in 2015″.

Four similar surveys were released in May with one showing the gap between the two parties halving to nine points.

Nothing illustrated the slide better than a televised debate on Wednesday.

A Labour victory would signal a political quake in the U.K. The party is running on its most unabashed Socialist manifesto in over 30 years, promising to re-nationalize the country’s railroads and utilities, as well as to raise taxes on business and on the wealthy. Instead, May sent her Interior Minister, Amber Rudd, who dismissed the leaders as members of a “coalition of chaos”.

“The first rule of leadership is to show up”, said Caroline Lucas, the co-head of the Green Party. If that happens, an natural disaster will be felt across Europe, one that may be just as powerful as the seismic activity felt after Brexit. Negotiations for Britain’s departure from the European Union are due to begin 11 days after the election and the prime minister admitted the European Union were already getting “aggressive”. If Theresa May’s ambiguity over Brexit combines with the worst elements of her manifesto in a newly elected government, could a near-miss actually focus voters’ minds and turn out to be the best result the left could have hoped for?

Conservative leader Theresa May would walk back into Downing Street with a thumping majority, effortlessly stomping all over her hapless rival, Jeremy Corbyn.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s US$2.5 trillion ($3.5t) economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance. This was a proposal that would force elderly people with savings and property over £100,000 to pay for their health care – even if it required them to sell their houses to do it.

“Theresa May is using this election for Brexit, but actually on the doorstep, people aren’t mentioning that”, she said, handing out leaflets outside a shopping arcade, numerous buildings locked up. Some news outlets argued that the controversy had cost May 5 percentage points off her lead. You have to think these things through.

Confusion over Tory social care policy has damaged Theresa May, according to voters in the North East.