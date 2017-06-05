Net widens in search for accomplices in London Bridge attack

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

Blaming social media companies after terrorist attacks “often goes overboard”, said Amarnath Amarasingam, a Canadian expert in radicalization and terrorism.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, although they provided no evidence for their involvement or details of the attack. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

Police shot dead the male assailants in the Borough Market area within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call.

Counter-terrorism officers detained “a number of people” after raiding addresses in Newham and Barking at 4.15am, the Metropolitan police said. More homes in the area were being searched.

One neighbour told Sky News the suspect was “a very affable person” who was “very much a member of the community” and “always pleasant to our family”.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded. “I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”.

Former Vice President Al Gore, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union program, said he thought Trump’s tweet misrepresented what the mayor had said. Donald Trump lashed out yesterday at London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revelers in the British capital.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”. “GOD BLESS!” But he also took shots at political correctness and gun control.

“Clearly there’s a huge operation, both to make sure that we can keep people safe at that immediate scene, examine the scene and roll out proper protection across London for individuals, for events, for crowded places”, she said.

Muslim Council of Britain secretary general Harun Khan said he strongly condemned the attacks.

Vowls shouted as he ran through the streets, according to bystanders who say he saved lives Saturday night.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.

“We are committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems, and share the government’s commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online”, the statement, attributed to a United Kingdom -based Google spokesperson, said.

Dr Miranda Fay Thomas, of Oxford’s St Anne’s College and London’s The Globe Theatre, tweeted following the attacks, sharing her sympathies with the victims.

“It was horrific”, he said.

Nearby, Florin Morariu was at the Bread Ahead bakery where he works when he glanced out the window and saw people running.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said. “It could have happened to me, too”.

No other victims have as yet been named, however French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told journalists Sunday that one French national, has also died.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

She’s one of two Australians known to have been caught up in the deadly rampage that started on London Bridge and ended in the bar and restaurant district of Burough Market.

Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for the London attack.

Eyewitnesses had also reported police smashing the windows and trying to get into a pub as the attack was carried out.