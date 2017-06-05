Netherlands thrashes Ivory Coast 5-0 in friendly

Defender Joel Veltman scored twice with Arjen Robben (penalty), Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen getting the other goals.

Goals from Arjen Robben, Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen compounded the misery for the Ivorians, who suffered their heaviest ever defeat in worldwide football.

Netherlands proved too strong for African giants, Ivory Coast as they romped to a 5-0 win in an worldwide friendly on Sunday evening.

It was the last match for the Netherlands before new coach Dick Advocaat takes over with a mission to secure an unlikely World Cup qualification.

The match provided the ideal build-up to their next qualifier against Luxembourg at the same venue on Friday. The Dutch now are fourth in the group, from which only the victor gains automatic qualification.

The Dutch slowly grew into the game after a hard start and Veltman handed the hosts the lead in the 13th minute following Memphis Depay’s corner from the left, placing a header past the helpless Badra Sangare after being left totally unmarked.

Netherlands were then fortunate not to concede an equaliser when Maxwel Cornet’s fine header hit the upright, before Robben doubled their lead in the 32nd minute by coolly converting from the spot after Sangare had clumsily brought down Janssen inside the area.

It was 3-0 four minutes later, as Robben turned provider as his corner for Veltman, who headed home for his second of the game.

It was 5-0 six minutes later when Janssen grabbed the goal his performance deserved as Sangare could only parry a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum into his path, and the Tottenham Hotspur forward buried the rebound.

2015 African champions, under manager Marc Wilmots are preparing for their Group H AFCON 2019 qualifier against Guinea at the Stade De Bouake on 10 June, 2017.