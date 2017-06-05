Network woes! MoS Finance climbs ladder to speak on phone

A common man suffers from these problems every day.

During his visit, the villagers talked about their problems in the area and alleged that the officers did not listen to them.

The junior minister in charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs climbed the tree on Sunday in Bikaner district, about 375 km northwest of Jaipur city, the capital of Rajasthan.

When Meghwal dialled the phone to call the officers from the spot, the network was not found and therefore, he could not reach to them.

After a couple of moments of being baffled, the 62-year-old asked for a ladder to be brought around.

Actually the village he toured does not have proper mobile network and one has to climb up the ladder to get the signal right.

A villager had complained to him about the lack of nurses in a local hospital and he had tried to call a health officer, without luck.

In the era of digital India, a bad cell phone signal forced BJP leader and Union Minister to climb a tree in Rajasthan, a video of which went viral on Monday.

Reports said it was normal for people in the village to climb trees to get better phone connectivity.

Meghwal has also reportedly directed officials to set up mobile towers in the villages within three months, at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh.

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.