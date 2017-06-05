“Never say never” – Fabregas refuses to rule out Chelsea exit this summer

Chelsea’s 10-men still managed to equalise when Diego Costa cancelled out Alexis Sanchez’s controversial early opener on 76 minutes, but Aaron Ramsey’s header quickly secured Arsenal’s record 13th FA Cup triumph.

Arsenal produced a superb display to beat Premier League champions Chelsea and win their third FA Cup crown in four years. The players play for their future, for their next season, ” Wenger said. Once a game starts and you’re a fan, then you stand behind the team.

The delay led to further doubts as to whether Wenger (right) could agree a deal with the Arsenal board, who have been pushing for significant changes in staff and the way the club is organised. “We go home with a bad taste because of what has happened but for sure we would rather win the Premier League than the FA Cup“.

“At the end of the day everyone trusted me and supported me throughout the season and the manager gave me the opportunity”. I have nothing against Antonio, he has done a fantastic job. It was maybe one per cent. Ninety-nine per cent of our fans are absolutely fantastic.

Moses was dismissed for a second booking in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Wembley, after a fall in the box on 68 minutes that referee Anthony Taylor judged to be simulation. We knew they would play well as they have the last weeks.

With Laurent Koscielny banned and Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi injured, Wenger called on club captain Per Mertesacker to start his first game in 392 days. Most impressively of all, Mertesacker did it without committing a single foul. The more people that write me off, the stronger I get. Performances like Saturday, after the semi-final, in a big game against Chelsea shows what we can do.

When asked if a lack of playing time had him thinking about leaving Chelsea, he told the Evening Standard: “Not necessarily, but in football you can never say never”.