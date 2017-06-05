New car demand drops for second consecutive month

The disappointing numbers follow a tough April, when the number of new cars sold fell by nearly 20 per cent, compared to the same month in 2016.

United Kingdom auto sales declined in May as buyers held back ahead of June general election, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT said Monday.

Alternative fuel vehicles continue to enjoy huge growth, recording a 27.2 per cent rise in registrations.

The SMMT said 186,265 new cars were registered in May. Both private and fleet buyers were down, with private purchases falling by 14 per cent, while fleet business saw a 5.3 per cent drop.

More than 1.1 million new cars have been registered in the United Kingdom so far in 2017, but the latest results will worry some quarters with dealers selling nearly 20,000 fewer cars in May compared to 2016.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘We expected demand in the new auto market to remain negative in May due to the pull-forward to March – which was an all-time record month – resulting from VED reform.

However as well as concerns about a bubble in the auto finance market, economists have suggested the vehicle sector will face an increasingly challenging environment going forward due to the squeeze on consumers.

“The serious concern for the auto sector is that it looks highly probable that the fundamentals for consumers will weaken markedly further over the coming months as rising inflation eats further into purchasing power with the squeeze reinforced by muted earnings growth. It is also very possible that consumers will face a weakening labour market over the coming months”, he said last month.

“Added to this, the general election was always likely to give many pause for thought and affect purchasing patterns in the short term”, he said.

John Leech, head of automotive at KPMG UK, said: “The sharp fall in new auto sales in May indicates that the peak in the UK new vehicle market was in the first quarter of 2017”.

“Buyers are ditching diesels in their droves and it’s hard to see how diesel can recover from what feels like a mortal blow”.

More than half of all cars sold in May – 96,518 – were petrol-driven, slightly up on May 2016.