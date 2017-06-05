New Jersey Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash Outside Econo Lodge

At least one person was hospitalized with serious burns from the crash. Shots were believed to have been fired by police at some point during the chase.

Flames burst from two cars wrapped around a telephone pole on on Route 1 & 9, Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City, downed electric wires fueling the flames.

The late-night incident was still causing delays as of 6:30 a.m. on Tonnelle Avenue though the cars, three police vehicles and two others, had been removed at about 5 a.m.

Parts of Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City was shut down late Sunday into Monday morning following the crash, which ended with the suspect’s auto crashing into a pole and bursting into flames, spewing sparks into the air.

Multiple officers are were being treated at Jersey City Medical Center for what appear to be minor injuries. They said they heard rapid gunfire followed by seeing a chaotic scene. A witness told NJ.com numerous shots were fired and said it was “like a scene from a movie”.

“There was another guy that flew out of one of the cars”, Evans said. Almost a dozen small evidence markers could be seen near Carlton Avenue. Tonnelle Avenue was closed in both directions from Secaucus Road to the Pulaski Skyway for the investigation.

Dozens of police cars blocked off intersections throughout the Heights neighborhood.

Additional information was not immediately available.