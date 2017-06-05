New opposition emerges as Trump pushes for travel ban

President Donald Trump’s travel ban had been blocked from taking effect but the White House isn’t giving up on having it reinstated amid criticisms. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

The president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

In its filing, the government asked the top U.S. court to rule on the legal standing of Trump’s order, appealing a ruling by the federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a nationwide block of the travel ban. “Don’t continue to call for this travel ban, which is frankly all of the leaders in the intelligence community have said would be in effect, a slap in the face to Muslim Americans and others, and in many ways, might actually incite more incidents”.

The ban has been blocked by United States courts but last week, Mr Trump’s administration formally asked the Supreme Court to allow it to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary for national security. The injunction applies to Section 2 (c) of the order that suspends entry of foreign nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

After Saturday’s terrorist attacks in London left seven dead and 48 injured, President Trump responded to the tragedy by immediately politicizing it. That is because if the court grants the request, the ban’s 90-day term will have expired by the time the court decides the legal fate of the proposal.

Both the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge in Hawaii cited Trump’s campaign comments as evidence that religious prejudice undergirds the travel ban. Wall said the administration has “done nothing to review the vetting procedures for these countries”.

The Justice Department on Thursday formally asked the Supreme Court to let a ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world to be put in place.

Under Supreme Court precedent, several criteria need to be met for an emergency application to be granted, including that there would be “irreparable harm” if denied and that there is a “reasonable probability” the court would agree to hear the case on the merits.

The administration said the travel ban was needed so it could evaluate existing screening methods protocols and set new ones.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also disagreed with Trump’s response. “But I do believe that the very broad ban that he has proposed is not the right way to go”. “The president is right, however, that we need to do a better job of vetting individuals who are coming from war-torn countries into our nation”.