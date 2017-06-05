New polls paint mixed picture over General Election voting intentions

Support for May’s Conservatives hasn’t come down from 45 percent.

“Our job is to create economies that work for working people – that uplift the poor, not make the very richest nearly unbelievably rich while leaving everyone else behind”.

Some Jewish voters who may be uneasy about Corbyn are happy to vote for another Labour Party member whom they do trust.

Jessica Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: “Neither leader performed particularly badly or well during Friday night’s debate”.

May, by contrast, has underwhelmed with stale speeches and a policy U-turn.

Mrs May backed the “remain” campaign in the run-up to last year’s referendum on European Union membership, though she made few public appearances, but has repeatedly sought to present herself as the only party leader able to make a success of Brexit despite giving few details of how she will handle the negotiations.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a question and answer session during a general election campaign rally. The Lib Dems are up one on 8% while Ukip is down one on 4%.

Leadership ratings are often a better indicator than voting intent and May is still seen as more prime ministerial than Corbyn.

And then there was the suspension, readmission and re-suspension of Labour activist Jackie Walker, who said Jews led the slave trade and, later, said that there was no reason to offer special protection to Jewish schools.

British voters go to the polls on June 8.

But the real story is not the Conservative Party winning – that is the most expected outcome, despite Labour’s resurgence.

Racking up more left-wing votes in metropolitan areas is electorally useless – something Democrats in the United States know all too well.

When May stunned financial markets and political opponents by calling the snap election, her poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher.

Though they generally support Israel’s right to exist, British Jews are growing uneasy over its settlement policy and perceived occupation of Palestinian land – issues that are also key to criticism of Israel within Labour.

He looked comfortable dealing with concerns about his party’s proposed tax rises for the well-off by linking them with investment which in turn would lead to growth in the economy.

Whatever accounts for the change of national mood, the two grievous terrorist attacks staged during the election campaign appear not to have influenced how people intend to vote.

“I want to make one thing very clear to Jeremy Corbyn and to you and it’s that there can never, ever be an excuse for terrorism”, she said. Corbyn had only questioned the wisdom of continuing the War on Terror in the Middle East. During the miners’ strike in the 1980s, Nottinghamshire miners refused to strike without a national strike ballot.

The party’s parliamentary bloc was split by the Corbin campaign to bring it back to its socialist roots, nevertheless, with Corbyn’s campaign displaying strong fondness of socialist roots and moving away from its centre-left position supported by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, the Labour Party lawmakers headed straight on for a crippling split.

Corbyn claims he is no pacifist, but he has opposed every war Britain has fought in since he was elected to Parliament, including the Falklands War.