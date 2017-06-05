New raids, ‘several’ arrests for terror attack at London Bridge

Officers searched two addresses in east London on Monday morning.

Police have arrested 12 people – five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60 – after raids on two flats in Barking and East Ham.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility.

A Canadian woman, Chrissy Archibald, and a 27-year-old Frenchman were identified as among those slain, while 36 people remained hospitalized, with 21 in critical condition.

Earlier, the Archibald family released a statement through the Canadian government that she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with Ferguson.

Floral tributes line the pavement outside Monument underground station in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017. “These attackers did not strike London because of ‘political correctness.’ They did not sow violence and hatred because Britons, Americans, and many others insist on acknowledging the equal dignity of every person among us”. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he said in the other.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis says America and Australia are united in their resolve to take on terrorists and won’t be scared off. “Bit of pain but I will survive”.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

A second Australian is also believed to have been injured in Saturday’s attack.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“. Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas’ Hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

Eyewitnesses described it travelling at high speed, hitting pedestrians, before crashing close to the Barrowboy and Banker pub.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized Londons mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to stop being politically correct and focus on security for our people..

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crackdown on extremist content online worldwide, warning that attackers were “copying one another“.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident”, the network tweeted. The President has sixteen different intelligence agencies working for him and instant access to 10 Downing Street-if he wants a first-hand update from London he can get it.

With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during May’s six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the London attack showed people can use everyday items including motor vehicles and knives to harm innocent people.

Even by Trump’s own debased standards, this last tweet bore closer inspection.