New raids, ‘several’ arrests over London attack

The weapon this time was an innocuous white rental van. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit. Dashcam footage showed bodies strewn across the road and on the pavement.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub. Her statement updated the public on the latest available information, including that numerous injuries were life-threatening.

Among them was Christchurch man OIiver Dowling, 32. Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured. Restaurant staff shepherded dozens of people into their establishments and locked the doors.

“As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people”, he said.

The Drudge tweet said there were “fears of new terror attack after van “mows down 20 people” on London Bridge”, but the perpetrators, motive, and number of casualties involved in the incident were still unknown.

“We are treating this as a terrorist incident and a full investigation is already underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told the public on Sunday. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police. But she said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism.

At least 48 people were taken to hospitals, the London Ambulance Service tweeted. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

Police were initially hunting other attackers and were ordering people off the streets, and trying to find safe escape routes for more than 100 people stuck in the market.

Cordons remained in place around much of London Bridge and Borough Market on Sunday evening, and sources said the area was expected to remain closed on Monday.

On arrival at the scene, armed police were filmed training their weapons towards the upper floor of the building, telling a person to “stand up” and “show your hands”. The witness described hearing police sirens blaring out across the residential area.

The three attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been fake.

Those killed had not been identified last night, and frantic relatives were pleading on social media for information on the whereabouts of missing loved ones.

The prime minister said foreign minister Julie Bishop had spoken to the parents of both Australians. “When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”.

In a series of tweets that began late Saturday, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, mocked gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London and the United Kingdom.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan – who is Muslim – called the attack “barbaric” and said it was a “deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city”.

May said last night: “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events”.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of alleyways leavened with bars and restaurants that is always bustling on a Saturday night. “If we dont get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

“We need the courts to give us back our rights”, he wrote. For the first time an elite group of 70 SAS soldiers, known as “Blue Thunder”, has been deployed.

Some polls indicate the election could be close, possibly throwing Britain into political deadlock just days before formal Brexit talks with the European Union are due to begin on 19 June. He released a video statement on Sunday morning asking that the city “remain calm and vigilant in the days ahead”.

Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation.

The issue of inter-agency cooperation had made headlines last month when British Prime Minister Theresa May complained to Trump about leaking of intelligence to U.S. press about the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.