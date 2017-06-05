New Report Suggests No Rift Between Kohli & Kumble

India open their ICC Champions Trophy account with a massive win.

It is a fabled perception that Pakistan have a strong bowling attack.

“And I believe that Virat Kohli will depend a lot on Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, possibly two of the best death bowlers in world cricket, to bowl well at the end”, Laxman said.

Yuvraj Singh was named as the “man of the match” for his brilliant knock.

In a statement released before the match, the ICC confirmed all team hotels went into lockdown and said there would be a “significantly enhanced police and security presence” at the contest between India and Pakistan.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 30 while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

ODIs these days can be very calculative. That shot up the target beyond the 300-run mark. But he too failed as he got run out cheaply for 15 runs.

For India, Rohit and Shikhar started on a cautious note and just when both the batsmen seemed to be settling in the middle, rain played the spoilsport.

That ball wasn’t swinging much, as it is normally expected in England, although the seam movement, especially the movement off an angle, after pitching was there. Tony Irish, executive president of the Federation of International Cricketers Associations, the umbrella organisation of players, puts the issue in perspective. “We are hoping to wear the blue T-shirts in the final of the tournament”, said an optimistic Munka. “His innings was the difference in the game”.

The two batsman forged a 93-run partnership for the third wicket before Yuvraj was adjudged leg before wicket in the penultimate over after the Pakistan skipper went for a review and was called correct. The way Dhoni has held on to the spot for several years invites praise and astonishment.

Ever since he made an impact in the 2015 Indian Premier League with his all-round skills for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has taken giant strides to grab a spot in India’s limited-overs teams ahead of more experienced players. It’s too early at this stage.

There is no doubt that it is the captain who leads the troops to battle and the players who ultimately deliver the outcome.

There is no doubt that a coach’s position becomes untenable if he loses the dressing room, like it happened with Chappell, but it is also not helpful if he becomes subservient to the wishes of the captain.

These rain interruptions can be tricky. You need to hear from the right people. Considering these conditions and situations, Rohit played an exceptional knock.

He tried to defend Pakistan’s batting collapse as well, he said, “To be fair to them when Duckworth-Lewis comes into play and you are chasing a big total you want to create momentum and then wickets can fall bit quickly”.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan had made the cricketing world take notice of his talent when he logged sensational figures of 4-0-7-3 on his Twenty20 global debut against West Indies earlier this year.