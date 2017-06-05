New season of Minecraft: Story Mode revealed

The Australian Classification Board (ACB) has done it again. This time, they’ve leaked the fact that Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode will be getting a Season 2.

The Australian Classification board has rated the first episode of Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two, details of which have yet to be revealed officially by Telltale Games.

It’s now unknown what Telltale plans to bring to E3 2017, but it would make sense for them to reveal their next game on gaming’s biggest weekend, especially if it involves one of the world’s most popular brands.

There are a few things that we can trust will leak games early. The listing is actually for the first episode, titled Hero in Residence, and we can expect “mild fantasy themes and violence” from that.

