New smart speaker expected as Apple kicks off conference

For the first time in years, Apple Inc will use its annual developer conference to tout not just its software, but hardware too. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has for more than a year been showcasing the strength of Apple’s services businesses, such as the App Store and iCloud storage, in part a reflection of a dearth of new blockbuster gadgets and slowing growth for Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone.

IOS 11 will have an “updated user interface“, according to Bloomberg, but it’s hard to extract too much meaning from that.

On day 1 of WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick off the event with his keynote speech. It’s expected that Apple will announce a big update to Siri to remain competitive with rivals Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and others.

Reportedly, Apple is working on a “dark mode” for the entire operating system, which changes most backgrounds from white to black. For those who can not attend the event, the presentation will have a livestream broadcast on the WWDC iOS app. “It will be part of a broader strategy that says these are devices that are interesting now and we need to let our customers know about them”. APFS exists as a developer beta in macOS Sierra, but it can’t be used for boot drives or Fusion Drives and it comes with a handful of other limitations mostly created to discourage people from using it to store important data; expect that to change this year.

Finally, expect iOS 11 to ditch the last of the 32-bit iOS hardware: it’s probably the end of the line for the iPhone 5 and 5C and the fourth-generation iPad, and Apple has been warning that 64-bit iDevices could lose the ability to run older 32-bit software since the first iOS 10 betas were released previous year. With the company planning as many as 10 original television series by the end of this year, the update will make video content far more prominent, Apple’s music guru Jimmy Iovine told Bloomberg in April. It’s a safe bet that anyone with a fourth-generation Apple TV or a Series 1 or Series 2 Apple Watch can expect an update, though the first-generation Apple Watch could potentially be left out in the cold.

It wasn’t that long ago that Apple announced a new iPad model, albeit a more affordable device without the features of the “Pro” iPads.

An update to Siri, alongside the release of the Siri speaker, would perfectly play into the hands of developers converging on Apple HQ.

Now, about refreshing the trashcan Mac Pro… Sources claim it has a concave top with controls and is fat with the speaker mesh portion covering it all.

He has stated that the Speaker will feature excellent sound and will be price higher than the competition. Will Apple enable a revolutionary iOS interface? Apple employees have purportedly been testing the device at home for several months.

The tech titan could also bring updated MacBooks and MacBook Pros with some spec bumps. Apple may offer a 32GB of RAM option on high-end models, appeasing professional users. These include Intel’s Kaby Lake processor, new GPU, and 32GB of RAM. Tie that into persistent rumours that it is developing a 10.5 inch display iPad to fit (more or less) into the existing 9.7 inch body, and we may see a new iPad Pro announced, and possibly launched in San Jose early tomorrow morning. Ahead of WWDC 2017, many Developer focused announcements have been pre-announced by Apple.