New Smart Speaker Expected as Apple Kicks Off Worldwide Developers Conference

Obviously, this addition has been made a little prematurely as the company won’t be announcing iOS 11 officially until its keynote in about 8 hours from now.

Not just the new display, but the new iPad Pro will also feature a True Tone flash, a true Tone display, better cameras, quad speakers, and an updated processor. You can also stream on the newest Apple TV or the second- or third-gen set-top box with software 6.2 or later.

Apple are holding their WWDC 2017 Keynote today and Apple will be live streaming the event and you will be able to watch the event later today.

Don’t expect any entirely new models next week, but we should see updates to the existing MacBook range, with Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors in all of the MacBook Pro models that were launched a year ago. While it’s possible that Apple might retain the MacBook Air in its notebook lineup as an entry-level option, it’s getting harder and harder to believe that the notebook will receive any meaningful refresh in the coming months. But with highly speculated hardware updates and releases this year, it has become all the more interesting. We don’t know much more beyond that. This device instead of just being a connected home device will also focus on speaker quality with “virtual surround sound”. Bloomberg has reported that the speaker will be aimed at creating a hub to automate home appliances and lights using Apple’s HomeKit.

Recently, four iPad models were spotted on a French regulatory website. In coordination with the software improvements for iPad, we are also expecting a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro to be unveiled.

One of the long-time Apple pain points for its mobile operating systems was the way they handled files, and it seems as the issue is about to be resolved sooner, rather than later. Apple is expected to be subtle with upgrades, the iMac will see enhanced innards with same design like its predecessor.

The rumours are very thin about the changes in watchOS and tvOS.