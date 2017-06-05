New South Wales beat Queensland in State of Origin opener

Reeling from the loss of Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Matt Scott, Queensland will still be unsafe.

Maroons rookie Dylan Napa wasn’t impressed with his team’s performance admitting the Blues wanted it more.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith did his best to sound positive after the match but conceded it was “Back to the drawing board”.

“We just couldn’t seem to handle him tonight”, Queensland coach Kevin Walters said.

The Maroons took a belting in the first half, but somehow were still in touch after Corey Oates’ 35th-minute try.

“I am a bit overwhelmed by the loss”, he said.

Three years ago, in the corresponding game of the series, Hayne etched his name into the history books with a performance for the ages. That passage of play, that directly resulted in a four-pointer to Fifita, summed up the Maroons’ night… and how the Blues would prove simply unstoppable.

The Hayne Plane lands again, as the controversial code-hopper scored a decisive try.

Unable to spark his side behind a beaten pack, the skipper managed just one run in his 40th Origin, though his 43 tackles did restore his customary position atop the tackle count. Indeed he had never won an Origin match in six attempts at Suncorp.

“If it stopped tomorrow, I’d be a happy man”, he said.

Queensland also lost Milford after he suffered concussion in the 50th minute.

“Those little movements around the middle of the ruck were the ones that cost us more than anything”.

They have got a knack of no matter what sort of form guys have been in that are around them coming into Origin, they tend to get the best out of their teammates.

In the early exchanges of the second half, NSW transformed a dominant start into a unassailable lead when Fifita and Tedesco crossed.

Perhaps the most confronting admission for Queenslanders is the fact that despite this team, they really didn’t play badly. Then Andrew Fifita swooped on a Justin O’Neill mistake on the line. And in the halves, Queensland debutant Anthony Milford was muzzled, his night ending in misery in the 53rd minute when he departed with a head knock.

The next match is at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on June 21, before the final game back in Brisbane on July 12.

My first memory of State Of Origin wasn’t watching a game, it was Dad missing the birth of my brother to see one live. It was a steady, pragmatic process, in contrast to a headless and desperate NSW selection strategy that turned over far more players than Queensland.

“If you’re silly enough to bait him (go ahead but) I know I wouldn’t be baiting him if I was up against him”. “We didn’t make the metres”.

Walters, how had teared up at the press conference to announce the team and that Slater had been overlooked, said they wouldn’t be making any rash decisions. I thought I did my job, I got the starting gig I always wanted.

Hayne looked delighted to be back playing Origin, launching into his usual “Hayne Plane” try celebration and even jumping into a patch of NSW supporters in the crowd after scoring his 10th career try for the Blues.

I think Boydo, if he needs to, can go and approach the refs.

“With all due respect, if Johnathan was out there, the score-line would have been a lot closer“, Walters said.