New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Cast Cast Photos Revealed

/ Spoil not bad and there are even new characters. Scroll on down to check them out! From Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, who took this journey with her from the beginning, to the words that Carrie shared with Daisy Ridley, they all had a special place in their hearts for the Princess.

Next up we have the rebels Poe Dameron, Finn, and Rose Tico, played by Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran, respectively. Who is Rose, you ask?

She assures Vanity Fair Fisher’s role in the eighth film was not affected by her death, and insists Episode IX will not feature Carrie or her digital likeness. “He is now a big deal“, Boyega told the magazine.

More photos will be released this Wednesday in the lead up to A New Hope’s 40th Birthday, with that first movie having arrived in theaters May 25, 1977 to stunned audiences worldwide.

Along with the pics, Lucasfilm and Disney have also released a new behind-the-scenes featurette of the photoshoot that gives us further looks at the characters and the film sets. One of Luke’s hands is gloved, and the other is hidden, so no good look at the robot hand just yet. Looking simply majestic as General Leia.

Meanwhile, Kylo Ren still has not shaken off the killing of his father and Adam Driver had this to say about his character: “I feel like nearly everyone is in that rehabilitation state”.

Yup, the Han Solo-murderer is front and centre, with his now-iconic red lightsaber ready for action. Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) is also sporting a staff, a weapon we never saw her wield in The Force Awakens.

Finally, the late Carrie Fisher stars on her own cover. Like Finn, Ren’s clearly been delving into Bacta tanks in between the two films. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.