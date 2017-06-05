‘New trend’ of terrorism kills 7 in London

A day after the London terror attack which claimed seven lives and left dozens hospitalised, President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the United States.

“A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack“, a statement posted on Amaq’s media page, monitored in Cairo, said.

Sturgeon condemned the “despicable and cowardly” attack, adding there was no information now suggesting any victims are Scottish, but said “it is not yet possible to be definitive about that”.

Outside 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Theresa May, said enough is enough, and set out plans for the government to better combat radical extremism.

“In my wildest dreams, I didn’t think that my friends’ last night as tourists in London would conclude with us looking at London Bridge filled with police cars as a terror attack ensued”. He thought it was a joke.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue.

Witnesses said the terrorists drove into pedestrians on the bridge in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

Less than two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

A large cordon remains in place in the affected areas as officers conduct searches to ensure there are no suspects outstanding.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for more global control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits. They said that canisters the attackers wore, making them look like suicide bombers, were fake. An off-duty London police officer also was injured. It said, “Terrorism is a global menace and as a common challenge that it needs to be tackled with collective effort and cooperation”.

They then emerged and attacked some of the people they had hit with the van before heading to Borough Market, where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, including many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

“I like learning about something before I talk”, Mattis said.

Police said they were searching four properties believed to be related to the attack. “The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts”.

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”.

Medics treated the wounded near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

“It was really scary”, he said. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament.