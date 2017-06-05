Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

On the other side, analysts now consider Apollo Investment Corporation a strong buy, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp.by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Investment Corp. About shares traded. Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) has declined 5.74% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending.

The share price of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) was up +0.00% during the last trading session, with a day high of 6.47. Superior Ind had 7 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 22 the stock rating was reinitiated by N+1 Singer with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) rating on Thursday, October 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $8 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Monday, August 10.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. Insiders contain to comply with strict disclosure requirements with regard to the sale or purchase of the shares of their company. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. The company’s market cap is $1.38 Billion. The Firm offers developed, frontier, tactical asset allocation and private equity closed-end fund strategies. It has a 75.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include the United States based pension funds, foundations and endowments. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp.in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Therefore 50% are positive.

Apollo Investment Corporation was downgraded to “underperform” by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $6.82. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and $7 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. This has been revealed to investors in an analyst report on Wednesday, 31 May. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $6.5000 target. As per Sunday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup downgraded the shares of AINV in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Sell” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of AINV in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.98, from 0.96 in 2016Q3. (NASDAQ:AINV). The California-based Hollencrest Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Apollo Investment Corp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 974,593 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. (NASDAQ:AINV). West Family Investments holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) for 15,142 shares.

Receive Apollo Investment Corporation News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Apollo Investment Corporation with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. Counselors holds 0.01% in Apollo Investment Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 105,677 shares. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/01/apollo-investment-corp-ainv-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html. (NASDAQ:AINV). 40,547 are owned by Scotia Cap. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

11/06/2015 – Apollo Investment Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. The net percent change held by Institutional Investors has seen a move of 2.53% in last quarter. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 172,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 54,586 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.