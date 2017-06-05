Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMLP. Golar LNG Partners now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock.

07/01/2015 – GMP Securities began new coverage on Golar LNG Partners LP giving the company a “hold” rating.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock’s market capitalization is 1.31B. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.82. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group now has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. This represents an increase of 943% compared to the typical volume of 845 call options.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Golar LNG Limited had a negative net margin of 301.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.79 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG.

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Golar LNG Limited by 18.0% in the first quarter. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000.