Nextbit Robin users receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

Here comes the Android 7.1 Nougat update for the Nextbit Robin device. Following on that promise, Razer released the official Nougat update in March, though that update was based on Android 7.0 not Android 7.1 which was the latest release. While the Robin is no longer being sold by Razer, the gaming giant has pledged to keep releasing software updates and security patches for the phone through February 2018.

In addition to the regular Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS for Nextbit Robin, the company has also updated the Razer Insider website with a factory image of the update.

The Nextbit Robin bears a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and offers free cloud storage of 100GB. The update can take a couple of days to reach all the units, however, if you don’t receive a notification or can’t wait for it, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings – About phone – System updates – Yes, I’m in – Install now. So, the users who want to install the update on their phone can directly install the update using this image. At this time, the kernel source is only available for version 7.0 of the build. It has the powerful Snapdragon 808 processor, along with Adreno 418 GPU. With a body made up of plastic, the smartphone is paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB native storage with an expandable storage option.

Besides, the Nextbit Robin has a 2680 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, 5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera with dual tone flash and phase detection autofocus. The connectivity options include- NFC, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and WiFi (b/g/n/ac). The handset measures 149 x 72 x 7 mm.