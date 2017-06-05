NFL rule changes bring some fun back to the No Fun League

National Football League owners are getting set to vote on a rules change that would cut the overtime period from…

National Football League players will have more freedom to celebrate touchdowns under rule changes announced Tuesday by commissioner Roger Goodell while club owners voted to shorten overtime periods from 15 to 10 minutes.

The NFL’s strict rules regarding player celebrations have struck a nerve among fans. They said they in particular wanted to avoid a scenario in which a team could play a Sunday game with a full 15-minute overtime and then have to play again on a Thursday night.

The final rule change the league approved Tuesday is unlikely to impact the outcome of a games, but should bring a little more excitement and flare to the “No Fun League“. According to ESPN, the 2016 season had the highest number of penalties of the past five seasons with 29 called. Rather, he stated more broadly that “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized”.

Also approved at the meeting was the Oakland Raiders lease for a stadium in Las Vegas, where the team is expected to play the 2020 season.

As we posted earlier on Giants.com, the league is relaxing the rules on celebrations “to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays”.

Touchdown celebrations: snow angels, group demonstrations and more are back!

There are mixed feelings toward this new rule change. We also took important steps on health and safety, including approving new rules prohibiting the “leaper” block attempt-a top priority from our players. To put things into perspective, there have been 83 overtime games since 2012, 22 of which lasted more than 10 minutes.

Vernon Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

The 75-man roster cut-down has been eliminated from the preseason roster building process. Now there will only be one cut down, from 90 players straight to 53 once preseason wraps up. Before teams had to get down to 75 players midway through camp.

Now two players a season are allowed to return to practice if they have been on the IR for at least six weeks.