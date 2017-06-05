NHL: Crosby has no time for Subban’s games in Stanley Cup Final

What we try to do with them is just try to get them to think in terms of having that shot-first mindset.

“Decisions go into every game”, Laviolette said.

“He told me my breath smelled, but I mean, I don’t know, I used some Listerine before the game, so I don’t know what he’s talking about”, Subban said, perhaps in jest. He’s been the backbone for our team.

Bonino didn’t appear to have any limitations on his participation in the practice – he even worked with the Penguins’ second power-play unit – but did look noticeably uncomfortable starting, stopping and making any quick changes on the ice.

Gaudreau’s goal had Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban jumping and dancing in the stands. Credit Rinne for coming through with a stingy performance and helping the Predators improve to 8-1 at home this postseason.

Jake Guentzel scored his 13th goal of the playoffs on a rebound of Ian Cole’s shot, putting the puck past Pekka Rinne to temporarily silence the Bridgestone Arena crowd watching the first Cup Final game ever played in Nashville. They combined for five points Saturday night to help Nashville pull within 2-1 of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. Team captain Sidney Crosby said everybody’s banged up at this time of year on both teams.

Josi also had two assists.

Roman Josi, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who won the first home Cup Final game in franchise history.

Tonight’s Game 4 will be very important because the Penguins will have another shot to gain a lead in a series the Predators obviously do not want to give up.

“We would like them to put more pucks on the net”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ve just got to hit the net”. “Our guys, they’ve been through this. You’ve got to hit the net, so let’s start there”. Malkin has two goals.

“Hopefully a game like this is something that’s a hard lesson”, Crosby said.

Because, for hockey fans and the sport, it doesn’t get any better than this.

In his latest entry, Zolnierczyk revisits the 5-1 victory in Game 3 on Saturday and talks a bit about the city of Nashville and his off-day routine.

The party certainly went on well into the night.

Early on, Matt Murray extended his scoreless streak to 72:54 with the Pittsburgh goalie looking ready to notch his 21st playoff win. The move did not come as a surprise since he is still the best all-around player on his team’s famed defensive corps. Then Gaudreau, who scored his first career National Hockey League goal in Game 1, scored 42 seconds later to put Nashville ahead with his wrister from the high slot, taking advantage of a screen by Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to beat Murray glove-side. Rinne snuffed out wristers from Phil Kessel and Chris Kunitz, further fueling the audience. “It was a good job of limiting that tonight”. I think if its something that (Tocchet) thinks he needs to raise to my attention hell share it with me.. He had to be helped off the ice by trainers, but returned to play the second and third period of that game. Josi capped Nashville’s first power play at 5:51 of the second with a one-timer from the right circle for his sixth marker.

It’s the fifth time Crosby, with 160 career playoff points and 23 points this postseason, had been held without a shot and third this spring. Laviolette sat veterans Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler to get more speed with Harry Zolnierczyk and P.A. Parenteau.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby refuted P.K. Subban’s claim that he made light of the Nashville Predators defenseman’s breath during Game 3 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.