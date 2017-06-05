Niall Horan Dedicates ‘This Town’ To Manchester At Ariana’s Benefit Concert

The June 4 event showed much unity and respect for those who were affected by the terrorist attack at Grande’s May 22 concert in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, England A benefit concert for the victims of last month’s Manchester bombing was due to go ahead on Sunday night despite attacks in London on Saturday in which seven people were killed.

Fans who were at Grande’s Manchester Arena show last week were offered free tickets to the event, although some 10,000 heartless scammers who weren’t there tried to claim one, according to Ticketmaster.

Some members of the choir had been present at the tragic 22 May show.

Grande herself was also overcome with emotion, breaking down before finishing the song. So I want to thank you for being just that. “I encourage you to choose love, even when it’s hard”.

Ariana added that she met Olivia’s mom, and that the “One Love Manchester” show changed because of what her mom said.

Katy Perry, an oustanding presence on the stage as the setting sun lit the clouds in front of her, said: “We will not be silenced!’ She then performed her hit number “Roar“.

There was no better way to say thank you than to perform an emotional performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, which she finished in tears, bringing the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert to an end.

The somber cause that the concert was being held to benefit was never far from the crowd’s mind.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and sons opened the show with “Timshel“, followed by the Manchester pop group Take That.

In between the two songs, he said: “I’m not going to let go of hope, I’m not going to let go of love, I’m not going to let go of god”.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000.

They say the vehicle and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

Some of those attending Old Trafford admitted to feeling nervous in the wake of the third mass casualty terror attack in the United Kingdom within four months.

Hours before the concert, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun quelled concerns that the concert might be delayed in light of the attacks.

“Before we go any further I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today”, she said. The rapper had previously cancelled his scheduled performances at two music festivals in Washington D.C and Minnesota following the attack, and has been inseparable from Ariana in the two weeks since the attack.

“It’s quite emotional for us because it was quite a terrifying ordeal”, Nicola Brownbill, who was at the original concert with her daughter, told BBC.