Nicklaus on Woods’ arrest: ‘I feel bad for Tiger’

Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel with the engine of his Mercedes running when police found him parked in the right-hand lane of an empty Florida highway in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police affidavit, Tiger Woods was found with his seatbelt on, his blinker flashing, and the vehicle running while asleep at the wheel at a stop.

Woods, who allegedly had extremely slow and slurred speech, “stated that he did not know where he was”, according to the police report.

Woods registered a 0.000 on the Breathalyzer test.

In a statement released on Monday, the long term golf champion claims he had an “unexpected reaction” to his medications, which led him to act out. He then changed his story about where he was coming from and going to, the police report says.

“I understand when a guy is hurting as bad as he was and probably is, that he went and did what he did”, Nicklaus said.

Will he ever play competitive golf again?

He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5 at Palm Beach County court.

Woods later revealed that the incident was the result of a “mix of medications”, presumably for his well documented back injured, though it’s unclear what he took before getting behind the wheel.

New details have emerged in the arrest of Tiger Woods on a charge of driving under the influence and they don’t sound good. Officers said he found it hard to keep his eyes open and walk during a roadside examination.

Woods also told police he had been using four prescription medications including the powerful painkiller Vicodin, which is commonly prescribed following surgery. “I wish him well”, Nicklaus said during a press conference for The Memorial Tournament, which begins Thursday in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods was once ranked the number one golfer in the world, but in the last few years health troubles set him back to today’s ranking of 876. Mothers Against Drunk Driving slammed the arrest Monday, calling Woods’ example “dangerous and deadly”. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved”.

It left players on the PGA Tour hopeful for better times, and not just on the golf course.

“Tiger’s a friend, he’s been great for the game of golf and I think he needs all of our help”.