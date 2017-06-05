Nicklaus says Woods ‘needs our help’

‘I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism’.

Woods was heading south, away from his Jupiter Island home, before his arrest at about 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday, according to the report.

“Yes, recite the entire national anthem backwards”, Woods, 41, told police when asked if he understood an officer’s instructions to recite the alphabet without singing.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File).

“Tiger is a friend”. Police said, “Missed heel to toe each time”. FILE – In this December 3, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after hitting from the fairway during the third round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas.

This was not Woods’ first run-in with Florida police.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File).

Tiger Woods was charged with DUI on Monday, and the news has spilled over into every crevice of the golf world.

Tiger Woods (pictured below) was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle when he was arrested for driving under the influence but passed a roadside breath test, police records showed yesterday.

The incident report said that officer later “again asked Woods where he was coming from, to which he stated ‘Jupiter FL.’ It should be noted that he was informed he was in Jupiter before he exited his vehicle”. This Woods was found asleep in his damaged Mercedes in the dead of night, with his brake lights on, his right blinker flashing, his bumpers banged up, and his two driver-side tires flat. There was also slight damage to both driver’s side rims.

Woods also told police he had been using four prescription medications including the powerful painkiller Vicodin, which is commonly prescribed following surgery.

Woods registered a 0.000 on the Breathalyzer test. Police impounded his vehicle.

In a statement, Woods said that he did not realise that the meds “had affected [him] so strongly“.

The 77-year-old Nicklaus conceded Woods’s hyped goal of chasing down his record 18 major championships may be insurmountable. His career has recently been set back by physical injuries, and he has not won a major title since June 2008. He’s been great for the game of golf and I think he needs all our help.

“I loved him so much and I still do, and it just didn’t work, you know”, she told Grylls. I asked Woods if he had anything to drink to which he stated no, I then asked him again if he was sure to and he stated he had nothing to drink.

Woods’ apologized for the incident in a Monday statement and said he takes “fully responsibility” for the incident. However, he did reveal that he tried to assist Woods in getting help on his back at the Masters before Woods underwent a fourth surgery, this time a spinal fusion on his lower back.