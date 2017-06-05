Nicky Hayden, champion motorcycle racer, dies in Italy

Hayden was training on his bicycle near the Rimini coast in Italy where he was hit by a auto.

The 35-year-old had been in intensive care with severe brain damage since he was struck by a auto while training on his bicycle along Italy’s Adriatic Coast.

The hospital released a medical bulletin on Monday announcing his death, having said last week that Hayden had suffered severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries. He edged out Valentino Rossi in his Honda bike in his only Championship win ending the Italian’s streak of five consecutive titles. He grew up in Owensboro, Kentucky and started riding as a toddler with a miniature flat track at his home.

He was just 35 years old. The bicycle of American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden lies next to the road, bottom right, after been hitting by a vehicle while training Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Hayden, who left MotoGP in 2016 to compete in World Superbike with Honda, was training on his bicycle on the Rimi coast in Italy last Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Rest in peace Nicholas ‘Nicky” Patrick Hayden’. He spent much of his professional career racing Hondas, including his AMA Superbike Championship in 2002 and MotoGP World Championship in 2006.

Hayden continued to race for the Honda team until the end of the 2008 season. As a MotoGP fan who was watching during Hayden’s de-throning of Rossi, who had moved to Yamaha after a falling-out with Honda, I can say that Hayden made memories for a lot of us.

In addition to being the MotoGP world champion, he received the 2006 Cycle News rider of the year award. “We’ll miss you mate!” We are all so proud of that. In his championship season in MotoGP, the American in 10 of the 17 races finished on the podium, and scored two victories.