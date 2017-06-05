Nicola Sturgeon signals SNP would support Labour government

Playing down the effect of the Conservative manifesto, including the misfire on social care, Davidson told Today: “I haven’t seen an election yet – and I’ve fought six of them as leader, plus two referenda – where it hasn’t been the media’s job to start creating expectation about the result by saying that the polls have narrowed and, funnily enough, two weeks out, they started that narrative, and it is continuing through to polling day”.

Since 2007, the SNP has been in power in Scotland and Ms Sturgeon, married to the party’s chief executive Peter Murrell, was health minister for much of that time. They have nearly 8,000 volunteers out delivering 2 million leaflets and manning their street stalls.

After 55 per cent of voters rejected independence, Ms Sturgeon took over as SNP leader from her mentor Alex Salmond, who had dominated the party for a quarter of a century, becoming Scotland’s first female leader.

But Labour remains behind the Tories in all polls, making in very unlikely his party could secure a majority.

“With polls tightening across the United Kingdom, the votes of people across Scotland could determine the size of Theresa May’s majority in the next parliament“. These episodes keep bringing the debate back to the SNP’s fixation on independence – where the SNP is clearly in retreat.

“Tory MPs will simply rubber stamp whatever toxic policies Theresa May wants to railroad through – whether that’s a smash and grab on pensions, deeper cuts to welfare, the abhorrent rape clause or further cuts to public services”.

She was born in the industrial town of Irvine, southwest of Glasgow, in 1970 to an electrician father and a mother who remains active in local SNP politics.

“The only way to stop the Tories and the only way to stop more cuts is to vote SNP on June 8th”.

However, the Labour leader has made clear that, given the Scottish Parliament mandated Ms Sturgeon to demand the UK Government facilitate a second independence poll, Westminster should not seek to block it.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has highlighted her plans to tackle child poverty, as she accused the SNP and Tories of being too focused on division to address the issue.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie argued that his party could be the “difference in stopping the next independence referendum in its tracks”.

The letters have been sent to voters in marginal seats where only Labour can defeat the SNP.

“But voting Liberal Democrat in these key Liberal Democrat-SNP marginals could cancel that referendum”. In those seats we are the people that can change the direction of this country.

“In less than seven days time people have a straight choice”.

Alison Johnstone MSP says that Greens will go to Westminster with a pledge to stand up for everyone’s “right to live with dignity”.

She said: “The SNP is the only party who are serious about being that strong voice for Scotland – contesting every seat across the country while our opponents run lacklustre campaigns in just a smattering of seats”.

Ms Sturgeon also said it was important to have organisations like the European Union to help deal with global problems such as climate change and said no single country could tackle such issues “despite what President Trump seems to think”.