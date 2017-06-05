Nicola Sturgeon: SNP would support Labour on an ‘issue by issue’ basis

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly said: “This is yet another encouraging poll which shows that increasing numbers of Scots know the only way to defeat the SNP in the majority of seats in Scotland is to vote Labour on June 8. Electing strong SNP voices is the only way to keep the Tories in check”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has rejected a formal deal with the SNP to lock the Tories out of power at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament – but there is still a prospect the parties could work together informally on a vote-by-vote basis.

Scottish Labour have Alistair Darling, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and chair of Better Together, will join Blair McDougall, Labour’s candidate for East Renfrewshire and former Better Together campaign director, for campaigning in Clarkston.

The SNP described Brown and Darling’s message as “a sad, dreary intervention from two of yesterday’s men” and said Labour were privately “cheering on the Tories” in certain seats.

He said: “There’s absolutely nothing progressive about breaking up the United Kingdom, nor is there anything progressive about spending the next few years talking about a referendum when we had one three years ago when Scotland voted decisively to stay as part of the United Kingdom”.

The ex Labour leader has reunited with chancellor Alistair Darling, with both men penning letters to nearly 100,000 Scots in seats where the party believes it has a chance of ousting the SNP on June 8.

He said “the tide is turning” and “the shine is coming off the nationalists” due to their “poor” record on health and education.

Mr Darling refused to be drawn when asked repeatedly if he thought Jeremy Corbyn would make a good prime minister, saying: “He’s had a much better campaign than anyone had thought at the start”.

“There’s nothing progressive about educational standards going backwards, there’s nothing progressive about longer waiting lists in the health service both of which the nationalists totally control, so I just think it’s absolute nonsense”.

This weekend Nicola Sturgeon will begin a campaign tour of 30 constituencies, and today alone she will visit 6 of those covering 300 nautical miles by helicopter.

But Labour remains behind the Tories in all polls, making in very unlikely his party could secure a majority.

Sir Vince, who is attempting to recapture his seat of Twickenham, said the Lib Dems would not form a coalition in a hung parliament, but consider individual items of legislation before deciding how to vote.

She added: “We are about to go out to tender for an additional different route into teaching”.

He said: “We are targeting to win seats like Edinburgh West, East Dunbartonshire, North East Fife, Caithness, Argyll and the Highlands”.

Ms Sturgeon also said it was important to have organisations like the European Union to help deal with global problems such as climate change and said no single country could tackle such issues “despite what President Trump seems to think”.

“In less than seven days’ time people have a straight choice. Do they want a MP who will do nothing more than advance the cause for another divisive independence referendum, or they do want an MP that will stand up for the local community?”