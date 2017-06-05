No ‘direct’ proof Russian Federation meddled in U.S. elections: Putin

“We didn’t have any relationship at all”, the Russian president said.

“I asked him all about Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, and what connections they have had and what they have discussed, and I asked him specifically about somebody else very much in the news, and that is President Trump’s now fired national security adviser, General Michael Flynn“, Kelly said on NBC, previewing her exclusive interview with the Russian president.

Mr Putin said that, had there been a proposal and it were appealing to the Russians, his foreign minister would have told him.

Putin on Sunday also denied the existence of a dossier of dirty secrets gathered on President Donald Trump. So, if this theory is correct – and that can’t be ruled out – ” then the same agencies could fabricate evidence of Russian hacking, Putin said. An oft-published photo of him sitting next to Putin at a gala dinner seems to hint he had close relations.

Putin said he didn’t have knowledge of meetings between Trump campaign officials and the Russian ambassador. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow but, you know, I never met him. Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the United States reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

He also claimed he had limited personal interaction with former U.S. national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now conducting an investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election, including whether there could have been any connection to associates of the Trump campaign. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”.

The Russian president accused the US of “actively interfering in electoral campaigns of other countries” while denying that Russia has any motive to do so.

But even though Kelly managed to ask all the right questions, her approach toward the same has been criticized by many who expected her to get Putin to open up more than he did, during the interview. While promoting the interview, Kelly teased that Putin also suggested the C.I.A. itself was behind the hacks, “likening this one to that involving the J.F.K. assassination and the conspiracy theories surrounding that”.

Putin once again denied any involvement in the US election during his interview with Kelly, instead floating the idea that the hackers were American.

“I haven’t seen even once any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States”, Putin told Kelly through a translator.

“I want to say that Russian Federation is developing along a democratic path”.

When Kelly asked whether Putin was interested in finding out whether the reported conversation had taken place, Putin said he wasn’t.