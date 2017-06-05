No income tax rise for wealthy, Tories pledge

“We need every single vote, not simply to show Brussels we’re serious about the Brexit negotiations but to underpin the strong economy we’ve created”.

That underestimated Conservative support among older voters.

For most of the campaign, a victory has been seen as a fairly sure thing for the Tories, if for no other reason than it was believed that May would not have called for the elections if she felt she could lose.

After a campaign dominated by Britain’s exit from the European Union the polls have narrowed.

May claimed wages in the NHS had increased, to which a man in the audience shouted that there had been a real-term salary drop of 14 per cent since 2010, adding: “So don’t tell us we’re getting a pay rise”.

“I’ve never agreed with Europe”.

“These are unusual times, so we don’t know what will happen, but the Labour 40 per cent share. does include a lot of younger voters who have not voted before, people who don’t normally vote”, Ipsos MORI chief executive Ben Page said on Friday, after his company put the Conservatives on 45 per cent and Labour on 40 per cent.

He denied that companies might leave when faced with increased taxation.

The city, held by the Labour Party since 1932, voted 66 percent in favour of leaving the EU. “From the pollsters’ point of view, this is an experimental election”.

Whether people like Hill will turn out again, and how far socialist leader Corbyn will succeed in attracting his own cohort of new voters, is driving uncertainty about the election result.

But the Conservatives are also set to make large gains this election in the marginal seat.

Mr Corbyn took a swipe at Donald Trump over the president’s attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan for supposed “political correctness” over the terror attack.

The Telegraph said it asked Fallon if high earners could be sure their taxes would not go up under a new Conservative government, to which he replied: “Yes”.

“These are not habitual voters, these are one-off voters. What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday is that it is the Conservative Party that always has been and is and always will be a low-tax party”, she said during a campaign stop. It won 7,862 votes there in 2015. On foreign trips, such as to the United Nations General Assembly or the Group of Seven summit, it has been the subject she has preferred to focus on.

On the show recorded in York, Mr Corbyn had rambled and refused six times to say he would push the button if Britain was attacked in a nuclear strike.

The Prime Minister cut police manpower by 20,000 despite warnings that this would undermine safety, said Mr Corbyn, who has promised to recruit an additional 10,000 officers and 1,000 security service agents if he wins power on June 8. They are said to have become increasingly concerned with whether Theresa May truly has their best interest at hearts, mainly in terms of equality when it comes to rights, wages, etc. Some are following her to the Conservatives, but others can not bring themselves to abandon their roots.

The Labour leader suggested he would sign off on more ships for the Navy and extra surveillance aircraft for the RAF alongside pledges to boost funding and numbers in the police and armed services.