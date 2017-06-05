No plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, says Pakistan

Qatar’s stock market plunged at the opening today after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism. “This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar’s) sovereignty as a state”, it added.

In a statement, Egypt said that Qatar had taken an “anti-Egyptian course” and that Cairo had been unable to dissuade it from supporting terrorism.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all cut diplomatic ties earlier Monday to Qatar over its support of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Qatar is also due to host the World Cup in 2022.

The sharp fall in regional equities is a repeat of trends witnessed following the previous, albeit less severe, suspension of diplomatic ties between Qatar and some Arabian Gulf states in 2014.

With a production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day, Qatar’s crude oil output, one of OPEC’s smallest, is dwarfed by the near 10 million bpd churned out by the cartels de-facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

“(They) have made a decision to deal with Qatar’s alternative approach on the assumption that they will have the (Trump) administration’s backing”.

Premier UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates announced they would suspend flights to Qatar, as did budget carriers Air Arabia and FlyDubai.

Terrorist attacks in England over the weekend prompted the denunciations of Qatar with Saudi Arabia accusing the country of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology.

The statement said all Egyptian ports and airports would be closed to Qatari vessels and planes.

The row comes two weeks after the same four countries blocked Qatari news sites.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it would follow Saudi Arabia and supported the kingdom’s decision to remove Qatari troops from the Gulf coaltion fighting the war.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbours over its support of Islamists.

Al-Thani was also quoted as saying his country’s relations with Israel are good.

Bahrain said its diplomatic mission will be withdrawn from Qatari capital Doha within 48 hours and directed all Qatari diplomats to leave Bahrain within by then, after completing of all necessary procedures.