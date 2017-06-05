North Korea ‘fully rejects’ United Nations sanctions against nuclear program

Mr Tillerson has joined US Defense Secretary James Mattis for the AusMin talks hosted by Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne.

But the North Korean government denounced these latest sanctions as “a crafty hostile act with the goal of putting a curb on the DPRK’s [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, Reuters quoted the foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Sunday, in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

China blocked tough new sanctions against North Korea that the United States pushed in the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

The rescue comes days after South Korea returned six North Korean fishermen rescued from straying fishing boats.

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate change pact offers the latest example of how the U.S. disregards global agreements to suit its selfish and short-sighted needs”, it said.

So far, China has signed more than 23,000 bilateral agreements and more than 400 multilateral agreements with related parties in the world, and China is also a member of all specialized agencies in the United Nations, which demonstrates that China is a country that abides by, supports and defends worldwide and regional rules, He Lei said. “We consider it urgent”, he added.

SYDNEY (AP) – In their first joint appearance overseas, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday pledged unity with longtime ally Australia in fighting Islamic extremists who seek to intimidate the West.

“North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them is not new”, Mattis said in his prepared remarks.

The evacuation drills were conducted to test the effectiveness of emergency communication in the region, and also to ensure that everyone should find their way to a designated shelter space in case of a real-life missile attack in the area.

It was the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks.

Regional security expert Tim Huxley suggested last week that United States policy is now in “a period of, at best, uncertainty under President Donald Trump”.

At the fund-raiser Mr Trump said he would do whatever was necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that had waged war on innocents for too long.

The issue arose briefly during questions from his audience, but Mattis did not address it directly.

The bloody fighting in recent day between Philippine government forces and the Islamic State-backed Maute militant group in Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city in southern Mindanao Island, was also on the agenda of the US-Asean meeting.

“There’s going to be fresh approaches taken” to various issues by Trump, Mattis said, while making it clear that he personally believes the USA needs to avoid isolationist tendencies.

Ng was among the Southeast Asian defence ministers and other senior defence officials who attended the meeting with Mattis, his first with his Asean counterparts since taking charge of the Pentagon on January 20.