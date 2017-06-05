North Korea missiles a ‘direct threat’ to Russia

The US recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.

“That is our principle position”.

Trump is due to attend regional summits in Vietnam and the Philippines in November.

And that is fine, Mattis said, because competition between the United States and China is bound to occur. “Moreover, we will take further steps to protect the USA homeland, as demonstrated by this week’s successful ballistic missile defense test”. We will ensure we have the military means to keep the peace.

Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross said the two defense leaders exchanged views on regional security challenges and emphasized the need for continued unity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address shared security challenges facing the region.

Mattis, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting, said the Trump administration is encouraged by China’s “renewed commitment” to pressuring North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program but added that the United States will not accept China’s military buildup in the South China Sea.

Whether Mattis convinced participants that Trump shared his support was unclear.

Following talks with Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne, they also moved to reassure allies about President Donald Trump’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

“There’s a sense that USA engagement in Asia under the Trump administration is very military heavy and that following the collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and with a proposed budget cut to the State Department of 30 per cent, there are questions both in Canberra and the region about the nature of U.S. engagement in Asia”, he said.

The resolution condemns North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic activities “in the strongest terms” and reaffirms the Security Council’s demand that Pyongyang abandon all nuclear weapons and programs and halt all nuclear and missile tests.

The sanctions resolution “is a crafty hostile act with the goal of putting a curb on the DPRK’s buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, the foreign ministry spokesman said in the statement carried by its official KCNA news agency on Sunday.

“The Trump administration is encouraged by China’s renewed commitment to work with the global community toward denuclearisation”, he added.

Ng said both the United States and Asean vowed to assist the Philippines.

He Lei, who led a PLA delegation to the dialogue, said, “On the Taiwan issue, one should not just mention the Taiwan Relations Act, the three China-U.S. joint communiques should also be mentioned, thus giving a full picture of the issue”.

Addressing the South China Sea conflict, Fomin was careful with his words.

It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes and other equipment.

China on Sunday responded by reasserting its claim to sovereignty over the Spratly island group in the South China Sea and denouncing Mattis’ comments as “irresponsible”.

“I think in recent times Japan has been trying to make use of various regional and worldwide forums to, for lack of a better word, publicize China’s military expansion and its associated activities”, said Collin Koh, maritime security research fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“We’re there, and I can give you absolute optimism on this issue”, Mattis said. “So we will still be there and we will be there with you”.

“Some have been concerned the withdrawal from the TPP and now from the Paris climate change agreement herald a United States withdrawal from global leadership”, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in an opening address.

Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada later said she placed “full trust” in the United States, a sentiment echoed by Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne.