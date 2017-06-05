North Korea missiles a ‘direct threat’ to Russian Federation

Earlier Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called North Korea’s push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations a “clear and present danger“. The spokeswoman also said it is China’s genuine and lawful right to deploy necessary defense facilities on its own islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

The Trump administration has been pressing China, Pyongyang’s only major ally, aggressively to do more on North Korea.

Glossing over disagreements, the defense chiefs from Japan and France on Saturday welcomed USA leadership in the Asia-Pacific to manage the nuclear ambitions of North Korea and maintain regional peace.

But it differs from the US and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Ms Bishop said there was no doubt Mr Trump had changed the dynamics of the discussion, and warned China it was not in its interests to have a nuclear weaponised North Korea.

Mattis reaffirmed all of the US’s formal defence pacts in the region, describing at length efforts to support South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has tilted toward China.

After pleading for China’s cooperation to address Pyongyang’s threat, Mattis warned Beijing that the United States will not accept its militarisation policy in the South China Sea, whose sovereignty is also partially claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

So far, China has signed more than 23,000 bilateral agreements and more than 400 multilateral agreements with related parties in the world, and China is also a member of all specialized agencies in the United Nations, which demonstrates that China is a country that abides by, supports and defends worldwide and regional rules, He Lei said.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to forestall the threat of United States attack.

Last Friday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to sanction more North Korean officials and entities, including a military unit handling ballistic missiles, after the North carried out a series of defiant missile tests.

“This step is something that is very puzzling and deeply disappointing”, Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said of the US sanctions amid battered US-Russia relations.

In another sign of increased pressure on North Korea, Japan’s navy and air force began a three-day military exercise with two US aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan on Thursday.

Turnbull said the region wanted to see China take a responsible leadership role or risk becoming isolated.

Japan conducts evacuation drill fearing North Korea missile attack.

“China has always respected and maintained the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with global law”.