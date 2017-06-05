North Korea rejects new UN sanctions, to continue with nuclear programme

Mattis accused China of having contempt for other nations’ interests and disregarding global law.

At one point, the North called on the local government to live up to the historic June 15th North-South Joint Declaration, an inter-Korea agreement promoting peace between the two countries. The recent report allegedly suggests that in the coming weeks, Kim Jong-un may try to test his ballistic missiles.

“The North Korean regime, the Pyongyang government, is endangering the peace of the region and indeed the peace of the world by conduct that is persistently reckless, unsafe and indeed unlawful”, Turnbull said.

In his talks with defence ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, US Defence Secretary Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis on Sunday sought to reassure the group of Washington’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

The statement said the latest resolution was said to have been put together by the USA and China in the “back room”.

But reporters asked Tillerson if America was applying a double standard in telling countries to adhere to the worldwide order while simultaneously pulling out of a trans-Pacific trade deal and the Paris climate accords – moves that prompted even longstanding allies to question whether America was retreating into isolationism.

Mattis, arguably Trump’s most important statesman as the new president hopes to slash the State Department, tried to allay the fears.

Mattis addressed defense ministers and experts from 39 countries at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

China can not use its economic power to dodge its worldwide responsibilities in the South China Sea and in deterring North Korea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned on Monday.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said.

“The Trump administration is encouraged by China’s renewed commitment to work with the worldwide community toward denuclearisation”, he added.

Ng said both the United States and Asean vowed to assist the Philippines.

China rejects the suggestion that the job of reining in North Korea rests with it alone.

China earlier expressed strong dissatisfaction with what it labelled as “irresponsible remarks” Mattis made at a regional security summit about China’s construction and militarisation of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore, came amid uncertainty over Washington’s stance toward the region under President Donald Trump, who has declared – and already demonstrated in less than five months in office – a commitment to reviewing the most basic aspects of U.S. foreign policy.

China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

“In short, the rules-based regional order is under challenge”, she said. Another wondered if he could be trusted given his “America First” pronouncements.

Although President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement has “heavy consequences”, Goulard said that there was “no reason to have doubts” over its regional leadership role.